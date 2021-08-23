See what will be the main attractions of ‘Criança Esperança 2021’

Find out which major duets will rock ‘Criança Esperança 2021’

The 36th season of Child Hope, which has education as its central theme, has already started this weekend and several celebrities have gone through the program’s months to answer calls from the public at home.

The project’s big show will take place this Monday night, 23, and will feature the presentation of four teachers’ children as anchors. They will be: the singers Ivete Sangalo (49) and Iza (30), the journalist Maju Coutinho (42) and the presenter Luciano Huck (49).

In the musical part of the annual attraction, several duets will take place on stage, in the case of Ivete and The Barons of Pisadinha, Iza and Ludmilla, Juliette with wesley naughty, Luan Santana with Isadora Pompeo, Alok with the band melin, among many other successful names.

At the end of Criança Esperança, the singer Dea Lucia, mother of the late actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo, will pay a tribute alongside some musicians to the thousands of victims of covid-19, ending Globo’s solidarity program with great emotion.





