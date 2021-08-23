see where to watch, game schedule and lineups

Fluminense and Atlético-MG face off in a game valid for the 17th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

Fluminense and Atlético Mineiro enter the field in São Januário, this Monday, at 20:00. The game is valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, in which Tricolor Carioca is on the edge of the Z4, in 16th place, with only 17 points. With the elimination of Libertadores, the board of Fluminense fired coach Roger Machado and turned, for the third year in a row, to assistant Marcão.

Atlético Mineiro leads Brasileirão with 37 points and has not lost for 9 rounds. In the last performance, the team coached by Cuca eliminated River Plate by 3-0 from Libertadores, in a great performance by Savarino. For the Venezuelan player, Rooster cannot waste points as a visitor.

“Yes, it changed our thinking. Away from home, we have to win or not to lose,” concluded the athlete.

After this duel for the Brasileirão, Fluminense and Atlético Mineiro will play again next Thursday (26) for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Where to watch Fluminense and Atlético Mineiro

SportTV and Premiere

Probable lineup of Fluminense

Marcos Felipe;

Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio;

André, Martinelli and Yago;

Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred.

Probable lineup of Atlético-MG

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana;

Allan, Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández;

Savarino and the Hulk.

Writing with Agência Brasil