See who won the first season of The Masked Singer Brasil

The column found that Priscilla Alcântara (Unicorn) was the great champion of the first season of the reality musical presented by Ivete Sangalo, which will have its last episode shown on October 5th.

The gospel singer disputed the award of R$ 150 thousand reais with Jessica Ellen (Silver Cat), Fafa de Belem (Alligator) and Pocah (Macaw). The recording in question took place last Thursday, August 19, in São Paulo.

The advertising market was informed last week that the Marinho network will produce the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil, which is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2022. Ivete Sangalo will be maintained in the attraction that has been very successful on social networks and in the sales market.

Identity of the Masquerades

Priscilla Alcantara (Unicorn)

Priscilla Alcantara (Unicorn); Sandra de Sa (Sunflower); Sidney Magal (Dogão); Renata Ceribelli (Brigadier); João Cortes (Monster); Nelson Freitas (Jaguar); Fafa de Belem (Alligator); Robson Nunes (Astronaut); Lucas Hairstyle (Coconut tree); Jessica Ellen (Silver Cat), brown (Boi-Bumbá) and Pocah (Arara) are in the cast of the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil.

Ivete Sangalo

“First of all, being ahead of a show that I would like to watch is a very big privilege. In art, the sensations are many, not only our ear has to be fed, but the sensations, the way we watch it, is also essential in these presentations. Being ahead of a show that deals with fantasy makes me very happy. I am a person who has a wonderful relationship with the playful”, reported Ivete during the launch of the talent show.