Sensitive shocks to reveal what will happen to Simaria after separation: “Both!”

The singer Simaria put an end to the 14-year marriage to Vincent Writer, but fans can rest easy because it looks like they’ll come back.

The revelation came to light through the famous seer of the famous, Sensitive Lene, who usually hits the predictions he makes on his Instagram profile.

On the occasion, the mystique published a photo of her friend hugging her lover, making a passionate face, and gave the verdict on the future of the two.

“Forecast: The two will come back, yes”, assured, leaving the fans calmer in knowing the information in advance. “If you said it, you say it”, said a fan.

“I believe, love always wins”, said someone else. “Wow, thank goodness they are beautiful together, beautiful family”, celebrated one more.

Remember that onlysecond informed the columnist Fabia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, the singer is relieved after her now ex-husband leaves her life.

Close friends revealed to the publication that Simaria had been trying to save her marriage for a year on account of her children – Giovanna, 8 years old, and Pawel, 5 years old -, but the relationship became unsustainable in the last three months, as Vicente began treating the employees of the house rudely.

According to the journalist, it was at this point that Simone’s sister realized that the marriage would no longer have a future and decided to put an end to the relationship.

The announcement of the separation was given by Simaria, with a photo on their social networks. At the time, the country artist shot the caption:

“Before the news gets out, I’ll tell you myself! I communicate to everyone that my relationship with Vicente came to an end after 14 years. It was a decision thought out, very clearly. We had beautiful moments together, two wonderful children, who are our greatest assets”.

“I ask God that Vicente is very happy, because he deserves it. I want to thank everyone for their support. I intend, from now on, to be even happier, even without the man I once loved so much“, followed.

“I take this opportunity to reassure my fans and say that I’m fine. Every change that happens for the better is always welcome! We will continue writing our lives, with beautiful stories, regardless of whether we are together or not”, finished.

In the comments field, Simaria received support from family and friends. “Love you sister”, reacted Simone Mendes, his partner of duo. “Cheers my dear”, wished actor Ary Fontoura.

“Friend, we are together! You know you can always count on our family”, added the presenter Ana Hickmann. “God bless their way too much”, commented the countryman Gustavo Mioto.

