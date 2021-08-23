SES receives third notification of suspected case of black fungus in MS

The State Department of Health informs that it has received notification of a possible case of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, in a patient detected for covid-19 in Dourados. This is the third suspected case notification this year.

The Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (CIEVS) was notified on August 16 by the municipality of Dourados about the patient, aged 31, residing in the municipality, without comorbidities. He is hospitalized in a clinical bed and receiving Amphotericin B treatment. A sample was collected on August 19 and sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory of Mato Grosso do Sul (Lacen/MS).

Mato Grosso do Sul had a confirmed case of mucormycosis in a covid-19 patient this year. The case was notified on May 31 in a 71-year-old patient, resident of Campo Grande, with comorbidities Diabetes Mellitus and Systemic Arterial Hypertension. The patient died on June 2nd. The case of mucormycosis was confirmed on July 29th.

The second suspected case was reported on June 2, in Corumbá, in a patient, aged 50, living in the city. He was discharged from hospital on July 19 and remains in rehabilitation at home. On July 30, the case was dismissed for mucormycosis, a negative culture result.

The term mucormycosis is used to refer to any fungal infection caused by a fungus of the class Zygomycetes and order Mucorales. People get mucormycosis by coming into contact with fungal spores in the environment. For example, the pulmonary or sinus forms of the infection can occur after someone breathes in spores. These forms of mucormycosis usually occur in people who have comorbidities or use medications that decrease the body’s ability to fight certain diseases.

The progression of the disease leads to a sequence of symptoms that start with unilateral orbital or sudden facial pain, which may contain nasal obstruction and necrotic nasal secretion. There is the possibility of a dark lytic lesion on the nasal mucosa or nasal dorsum, orbital and facial cellulitis, fever, palpebral ptosis, amaurosis, ophthalmoplegia, corneal anesthesia, evolving into coma and death.

Treatment involves surgically removing all dead and infected tissue. In some patients this can result in loss of the upper jaw or sometimes even the eye. Cure may also involve 4 to 6 weeks of intravenous antifungal therapy. As it affects various parts of the body, treatment requires a team of microbiologists, specialists in internal medicine, intensive care neurologists, ophthalmologists, dentists, surgeons and others.