Sonia Abrão talks about Viviane Araújo’s elimination from ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’: ”Tomou”

No words, Sonia Abram (58) decided to decide on the elimination of Viviane Araújo (46) of the ‘Super Dance of the Famous’, last Sunday, 22.

In her feed, the presenter of ‘A Tarde é Sua’, from RedeTV, stated that justice was done after the classification of Dandar Mariana (33) for the final of the competition. “WHO DOES IT, PAYS? The public’s score took VIVIANE ARAÚJO from SUPER DANÇA DOS FAMOSOS, in which she was favorite, taking DANDARA MARIANA to the final, next Sunday!”, wrote Sonia.

“Many people think that Vivi took a change in her life for having unfairly raffled her choreographer ADEILTON RIBEIRO, right in the first phase of the competition, betting on victory! But then she painted a wonderful Dandara on the track and justice was done! !”, amended.

In the end, Sonia praised Dandara: “Now, Paola Oliveira and Rodrigo Simas let them take care of themselves, because once again, the contestant put on a show ! Clap for her!!!”, ended.

In a duel full of determination, talent and determination, actress Dandara Mariana did better this weekend and defeated model Viviane Araújo in the last semifinal of the Super Dance of the Famous.

