Spider-Man 3 leaks with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

After a long period without any content, fans waiting for Spider-Man 3 they are finally being fed through severe leaks.

It all started on Sunday morning, where we had a description of some scenes that would be in the first trailer of Spider-Man 3. And if that wasn’t enough, hours later the trailer itself was leaked on the internet (watch), confirming that the description was true.

And do not stop there. Then we had the leak of three images from the movie (check it out), revealing some of the villains that will be in Spider-Man 3. But one detail was missing from these leaks. Actually, two.

We’re talking about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who return in Spider-Man 3 thanks to the multiverse, and the presence of the two actors ends up making the new Spider film one of the most anticipated in the entire history of Marvel Studios.

Previously it had already been out that Sony would only reveal the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield only in the 2nd trailer of Spider-Man 3 or even just at the premiere of the film, to try to surprise audiences at the cinema.

But as luck hasn’t been hanging around the studio much, behold, we woke up with another leak of Spider-Man 3, a leak that this time counts with the illustrious presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Most talented fans in Twitter they have already done tests with the image that prove that it is real, that it has not gone through any kind of photoshop. So without further ado, check out the first leaked image of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man 3:

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland still doesn’t have an official translation in Brazil. After a standoff between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, at the risk of playing outside the MCU, the film was confirmed for July 2021.

However, all plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Postponing the film to November 2021, and again: now scheduled for 17 of DECEMBER 2021.

