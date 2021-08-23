Spider-Man 3 | Tom Holland plays with official trailer ad

We already know the official release date, who should return from the cast, the starting point of the new title, among other details of the new film by Spider man. But there is still a very important detail about no return home, which is the release of trailer official. Knowing this, the current spider, Tom Holland, decided to play with the fans at the Instagram this Monday morning (23).

Through the story tool, the actor shared a black screen with the caption “You are not ready!”. Check it out below:

Although there is no direct mention of the official preview of the production, Holland is usually bold in his posts on the social network when the subject involves news about his projects with Marvel. Which suggests that the actor may be indicating a possible announcement of the official preview.

Trailer or without, the third film in the series starring Tom Holland is set for the end of 2021, and will bring back actors from previous films like Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon.

In addition, there is confirmation of the return of villains from other franchises of the arachnid hero, such as Doctor Octopus from Alfred Molina and the Electro of Jamie Foxx. The production of the new film will again be from Kevin Feige and amy pascal. Jon Watts, who directed the hero’s last two feature films, returns as director.