Spider-Man 3 | Tom Holland reacts to trailer leak

The long awaited trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ ended up leaking this Sunday night (22), and a few hours later, Tom Holland posted your reaction on Instagram Stories.

Obviously, the mention of the leak was not made directly, but Holland says in the message: “You are not prepared!”

Everything indicates that the official disclosure will take place between today (23) and tomorrow (24), after the exhibition in the CinemaCon.

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ hits theaters in December, with Jon Watts directing.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.

It is worth remembering that there are also strong rumors of the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield living their respective versions of Spider-Man.