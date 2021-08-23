‘Spider-Man 3’: Trailer LEAK on the internet ahead of time

The official trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ leaked today on the internet in low resolution. The video is on several YouTube channels, but out of respect for Sony Pictures and copyright, we won’t be posting it here.

The video is 2m30seconds and starts with Peter and MJ talking on a staircase, we see scenes of the hero with Aunt May, the strange encounter with Doctor Strange and ends with Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) appearing and saying: “Hello Peter Parker” . There is no mention of the Peter Parkers played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

If Sony doesn’t work after the leak, the trailer will be released tomorrow (23) or Tuesday (24).

The film is expected to follow Peter Parker’s new battle after being publicly unmasked by J. Jonah Jameson at the end of ‘Spider-Man: Away from Home‘.

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ still has a premiere scheduled for December 16, 2021.

Enjoy watching: