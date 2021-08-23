Sport announces departure of coach Umberto Louzer “by mutual agreement” | sport

Coach Umberto Louzer’s spell at Sport came to an end this Monday. After the loss to São Paulo, at Ilha do Retiro, the club’s board of directors decided to remove him from the team’s command. The trainer was ahead of the team in 22 games, with 39.3% of success: six wins, eight draws and eight defeats.

Umberto Louzer’s departure was reported on the club’s social networks. In the statement, Sport informs that the termination occurred in “joint agreement”. With that, the departure of the coach is not counted in the limitation of the change of coaches that took effect in this year’s Brazilian Championship – in case of dismissal, the club can only hire one more coach for the competition.

During the period in which he was ahead of Sport, Louzer lived with technical and political crisis problems. Regarding the squad, he had to manage cases of indiscipline – applying punishments to the center forward Mikael and right-back Patric, who ended up leaving the club after getting his contract rescinded in court.

In addition, faced a club without a president for a month, approximately – after the resignation of Milton Bivar – and an exhausting controversy about back wages, when players went to social networks to deny the provisional president, Pedro Leonardo Lacerda. That’s because the agent had made a statement confirming the payment of back wages to the cast.

Hired in April to replace Jair Ventura, Louzer was retained by the current administration despite the pressure that already existed – with seven games without a win. Still sketched a reaction, amending four unbeaten matches that made the team breathe out of Z-4. However, it did not resist the defeats followed by Flamengo and São Paulo.

