Sport announces the resignation of Umberto Louzer

Sport announced, this Monday morning (23), the resignation of coach Umberto Louzer. The announcement was made through social networks, in which the club thanks the coach for his services.

Sport informs that, in a calm way and in common agreement, the club and Umberto Louzer reached a friendly solution in which the coach’s departure was decided. The Football Board thanks you for your period of work and that of your committee and wishes you success in your journey.”

Louzer, therefore, leaves Ilha do Retiro after just 22 matches, of which he won only six victories, in addition to eight draws and another eight defeats. He comes from two consecutive setbacks, for Flamengo (2 to 0) and São Paulo (1 to 0).

Sport currently occupies the 18th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 15 points won, just ahead of América-MG, penultimate place, and Chapecoense, the lantern of the competition.