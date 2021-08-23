State Health Department Bulletin – New Coronavirus

The State Department of Health (SES-PE) registered, this Saturday (21/08), 477 cases of Covid-19. Among those confirmed today, 58 (12%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and 419 (88%) are mild. Now, Pernambuco totals 603,534 confirmed cases of the disease, being 53,025 serious and 550,509 mild, which are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the Fernando de Noronha archipelago.

In addition, the bulletin records a total of 534,511 patients recovered from the disease. Of these, 31,448 were critically ill patients who required hospital admission, and 503,063 were mild cases.

Twenty-five new deaths (13 females and 12 males) that occurred between 11/27/2020 and 8/20/2021 were also laboratory confirmed. The news deaths are of people residing in the municipalities Abreu e Lima (3), Agrestina (1), Cabo de Santo Agostinho (3), Camaragibe (1), Caruaru (1), Garanhuns (1), Glória do Goitá (1), Paulista (6), Recife (6), São Lourenço da Mata (1) and Serra Talhada (1). With this, the state totals 19,287 deaths from the disease.

Patients were aged between 40 and 94 years. The age groups are: 40 to 49 (6), 50 to 59 (4), 60 to 69 (6), 70 to 79 (3), 80 or more (6). Of the total, 19 had preexisting diseases: cardiovascular disease (14), diabetes (10), hypertension (6), obesity (3), kidney disease (2), stroke (1), cancer (1), respiratory disease (1) , smoking history (1) – a patient may have more than one comorbidity. The others are still under investigation.

TRANSPARENCY – Pernambuco is the most transparent state in the Northeast when it comes to the disclosure of data related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The State is in 4th place in the ranking of the whole country, with 90 points, appearing in the considered high level of quality of this information. This analysis is part of the Covid-19 Transparency Index (ITC-19 3.0), a study carried out by the Brazilian section of Open Knowledge International (OKBR) – a non-governmental organization present today in 66 countries, operating in the areas of management transparency and opening of public data.

In this new release of the third version of the ITC, which collected the information this August, the work highlights that Pernambuco scored fully when analyzing data on cases and deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (Srag), specifying the causative agent. The publication emphasizes this criterion in this round for having found 12 entities (11 States and the Federal District) without scores in this item, considered essential to identify a possible worsening of the pandemic or underreporting of cases.

The analysis also informs that Pernambuco has qualified its vaccination monitoring panel, an environment that was launched last June. In all, the Index evaluates 36 criteria, distributed in three themes – content, granularity and format – to make the national ranking, which also includes, in addition to the States and Federal District, the Federal Government.

“During the entire pandemic, the State Health Department has been working permanently to inform the population about the cases of Covid-19 and, since January this year, about the vaccination process. Along the way, we are attentive to suggestions from our technical areas and recommendations from oversight bodies, civil society and the general public to qualify the information, giving even more transparency to the data. We believe that this transparency is essential to dialogue with the population about the situation of the pandemic in our State and so that, together, we can overcome this serious health crisis”, says the State Secretary of Health, André Longo.

The manager reinforces that the Department maintains the daily dissemination of an epidemiological bulletin with data on mild cases, severe cases and deaths by Covid-19, in addition to vaccination. “We are also continuing to hold our press conference online, now also receiving in person journalists who want to participate in loco”, he emphasizes.

BALANCE OF VACCINATION – Pernambuco has already applied 7,320,972 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in its population, since the beginning of the immunization campaign in the state. Of this total, 2,231,118 people from Pernambuco completed their vaccination schedules, with 2,058,447 people being vaccinated with immunizing agents applied in two doses and another 172,671 people from Pernambuco who received a vaccine applied in a single dose. Thereby, Pernambuco already has 30.63% of the population eligible for this campaign with the complete vaccination schedule.

Regarding only the first doses, there were 5,089,854 applications. In all, the first dose was given to 324,650 health workers; 26,147 indigenous peoples in villages; 45,540 in quilombola communities; 7,700 seniors in long-stay institutions; 683,153 elderly aged 60 to 69 years; 611,773 seniors aged 70 and over; 2,463 institutionalized people with disabilities; 426,025 people with comorbidities; 35,599 people with permanent disabilities; 74,372 pregnant and postpartum women; 418,286 essential service workers; 1,935 homeless people; 30,946 people deprived of liberty, 1,462 teenagers from 12 to 17 years old, in addition to 2,399,803 people from 18 to 59 years old.

Regarding the second doses, 272,046 health workers have already benefited; 25,974 indigenous peoples in villages; 42,791 in quilombola communities; 5,943 institutionalized elderly; 570,192 elderly aged 60 to 69 years; 525,766 seniors aged 70 and over; 1,191 institutionalized people with disabilities; 195,686 people with comorbidities; 11,440 people with permanent disabilities; 15,221 pregnant and postpartum women; 127,691 essential service workers; 666 people living on the streets; 28,463 persons deprived of liberty; in addition to 235,377 people aged 18 to 59, totaling 2,058,447 Pernambuco.

Regarding the single dose, 2,186 elderly aged 60 to 69 years were benefited; 564 elderly people aged 70 and over; 2,502 people with comorbidities; 373 people with permanent disabilities; 12,282 essential service workers; 1,016 homeless people, in addition to 153,748 people aged 18 to 59 years.

Check out the full newsletter: https://cutt.ly/PQ831pC