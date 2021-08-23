Sthefany Brito shows her son enjoying the day at the beach and enchants the web: ”More beautiful every day”

Sthefany Brito shows her son, Enrico, in the sand on the beach and leaves the web drooling for so much cuteness

Sthefany Brito (34) filled social networks with a lot of cuteness and love last Sunday, 22, after sharing clicks from the heir, Enrico, who is about to complete his first year of life.

In the feed, the actress showed the little one enjoying the sunny day on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, next to the pet dogs, London and little hill. “A carioquinha in the backyard…”, wrote in the caption of the publication.

Through the comments, the baby received a shower of praise from fans: “Enrico is every day more beautiful, very cute”, “how cute”, “how cute”, “beautiful, you look wonderful”, were just some of the messages.

It is worth noting that Enrico is the result of the actress’ marriage to the businessman Igor Raschkovsky (31).

Sthefany Brito reveals if she intends to have more children

In recent days, the actress talked to her followers about motherhood. On Instagram’s Stories, she answered some questions about her son and revealed whether she intends to increase the family.

