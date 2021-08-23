"Strange feeling", says Renato about a reunion with Grêmio at the Copa do Brasil – GZH

- “It’s a strange feeling”, says Renato about a reunion with Grêmio at the Copa do BrasilGZH
- Grêmio president talks about feeling when facing Renato and shoots: “Flamengo is not invinc…Fla Column
- Romildo indicates that new reinforcements will only come from Grêmio’s DMGremista Portal
- Opponents at the Copa do Brasil, president of Grêmio is not afraid of Flamengo: ‘he’s not invincible’The day
- With an eye on the Copa do Brasil, Renato Gaúcho predicts a reunion with Grêmio and guarantees: “We’ll look for the re…Fla Column
- See full coverage on Google News