Study shows that each sausage takes 36 minutes of life expectancy

The result was obtained by calculating that each gram of processed food takes 0.45 minutes to live.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Food, each sausage consumed can reduce a person’s life expectancy by 36 minutes. The result was obtained by calculating that each gram of processed food takes 0.45 minutes to live.

On the other hand, there are foods that enable longevity, such as walnuts, which add 26 minutes to the life of those who consume them.

Researchers at the University of Michigan in the United States examined nearly 6,000 foods to create the Nutritional Health Index. For those who want to live longer, here are some tips from scientists.

The tip is to replace 10% of your daily caloric intake with meat or processed meats with vegetables, fruits and nuts. Every time the ??tip?? then 48 minutes are added to life.

Olivier Jolliet, researcher and author of the study, said the result shows that small substitutes can have significant health benefits.