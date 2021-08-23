Sunday with Blue Moon night

Photo: São José da Lagoa Tapada (PB), by Rogério Sousa – Blue Moon – 1/31/2018

Those who looked at the moon this Saturday were impressed by its brightness. It was almost completely full. The Moon is completely full at 9:01 am this Sunday, August 22nd. This means that the lunar disk is 100% lit by the sun. The full moon of August 22nd is also a Blue Moon, in English, a Blue Moon.

Once it passes the full point, the percentage of illumination of the lunar disk decreases day by day, until it reaches the half moon, on August 30th, and then the new moon, on September 6th, when the lunar disk is without light.

But what is a Blue Moon? Will the Moon really turn blue? What does this Moon mean in Astronomy and mainly, will you be able to see this special Moon?

the color of the moon

White moon, yellowish, golden, silvery, less blue.

This Sunday’s Moon was nicknamed Blue Moon (Blue Moon, in the English translation, but it won’t turn blue. In fact, the Moon can even turn blue, but in very special situations when volcanic eruptions occur.

What is a Blue Moon?

The expression Blue Moon has nothing to do with Astronomy, it does not represent any astronomical phenomenon. The practice of planting according to the Moon phase is very old and still common today.

The term probably comes from a Idiom of English “once in a blue moon” that it means something unusual, that happens a few times, rarely. The use of this expression is already known in sixteenth-century England, always in the sense of something improbable, difficult to occur.

Blue Moon is a special full moon as it doesn’t happen every year, even considering the two accepted definitions.

Definition 1 (most used)

The Full Moon is a Blue Moon when it is the second Full Moon within the same calendar month.

Definition 2

If between the first and last day of a season of the year there are four Full Moons, the third will be a Blue Moon.

Full Moons Winter 2021: Blue Moon is the third of four full moons for a season of the year

Blue Moon of 8/22/2021

THE Full moon of 8/22/2021 is called Blue Moon because it is the third of the four full moons of winter 2021, which started on June 21st and will end on September 22nd

Curiosity

The year 2018 was rare, as it had two full moons that were both Blue Moon and super moons.

the year of 2022 will not have Blue Moon, by no definition of the term.

the year of 2023 will have a Blue Moon in August, because this month will have two full moons on 1/8/2023 and on 30/8/2023. So, by definition 1 above, the full moon of 8/30/2023 will be the second full moon in the same month and therefore a blue moon.

Cloud Forecast

Perhaps the only positive thing about this dry air that almost all of Brazil is experiencing is that this dry air inhibits the formation of clouds. Thus, in the early morning and evening of Sunday, August 22, the sky is left with little or no cloud in most areas of the country allowing Full Blue Moon Visibility.

THE cloudiness and rain showers will make it difficult the appreciation of the full moon this Sunday in Acre, in the center, west and south of Amazonas, in Roraima, on the coast of Alagoas, Sergipe and Bahia.

Regardless of the meaning of the expression Blue Moon, take advantage of this Sunday’s excellent weather for observing the stars and enjoy a lot, photograph a lot, or just look a lot at a beautiful full moon.

And with a detail: very dry air reduces and even eliminates flickering.

flicker: This effect makes celestial objects appear to have points, like in the drawings we make of a star shining in the sky. The dry atmosphere allows for better sharpness in the observation of the stars, as the flicker decreases.

Blue Moon, a beautiful song

Jazz lovers know that Blue Moon is the title of a beautiful and famous song made in 1934 by the Americans Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, the duo Rodgers and Hart.

The lyrics are a little sad and speak of the loneliness of someone who does not have a love, but ends with the happiness of having found love.

You find on the internet several recordings of Blue Moon. The song has an opening section that is sometimes almost spoken, before the melodious and better known part begins, which begins precisely with the expression Blue Moon.

Blue Moon in English

blue moon

Era uma vez

Before I took up smiling

I hated the moonlight!

shadows of the night

That poets find beguiling

Seemed flat as the moonlight

With no one to stay up for

i went to sleep at ten

life was a bitter cup

For the saddest of all men

Era uma vez

my heart was just an organ

my life had no mission

Now that I have you

To be as rich as Morgan

is my one ambition

once I awoke at seven

Hating the morning light

Now I wake up in Heaven

And all the world’s all right

Blue moon you saw me standing alone

Without a dream in my heart

Without a love of my own

blue moon

You knew just what I was there for

You heard me saying a pray’r for

Someone I really could care for

And then there suddenly appeared before me

The only one my arms will ever hold

I heard somebody whisper “Please adore me”

And when I looked, the moon had turned to gold!

Blue moon! Now I’m no longer alone

Without a dream in my heart

Without a love of my own

Blue moon you saw me standing alone

Without a dream in my heart

Without a love of my own

blue moon

You knew just what I was there for

You heard me saying a prayer for

Someone I really could care for

And then there suddenly appeared before me

The only one my arms will ever hold

I heard somebody whisper “Please adore me”

And when I looked, the moon had turned to gold!

Blue moon! Now I’m no longer alone

Without a dream in my heart

Blue Moon in Portuguese

Blue Moon – Blue Moon

Once Upon a time

before i learned to smile

I hated moonlight!

Night shadows

Which poets found enchanting

They looked as dull as moonlight

As I had no one to keep me awake

I was going to sleep at 10:00

life was a bitter cup

to the saddest man ever

Once Upon a time

my heart was just an organ

I didn’t have a mission in life

now that i have you

be as rich as Morgan

it’s my only ambition

once i woke up at seven

hateful of daylight

now I wake up in heaven

And the whole world is fine

Blue Moon

you saw me alone

without a dream in my heart

without a love for me

Blue Moon

did you know why i was there

You heard me praying for

someone i could really care for

And suddenly appeared before me

The only one my arms will hold forever

I heard someone whispering “please adore me”

And when I looked, the moon had turned golden

Blue Moon

Now I’m not alone anymore

without a dream in my heart

without a love for me