Super Mario 64 can be played on smartphones, tablets, PCs and Macs, requiring only a browser

Super Mario, which last year celebrated 35 springs, is the ultimate mascot of video games, and Super Mario 64 is one of the titles that most marked the gaming industry. Released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan, the US and Canada, Nintendo’s masterpiece not only laid the groundwork for the platform gaming genre, it also showed the way to creating dense, layered, and fun gameplay in a 3D environment. fully exploitable.
Among the many ways to revive this classic today, there is one that is particularly simple and immediate. Through this website, it is possible to access a version of the game through the internet browser, which is compatible with practically all devices, including Android smartphones and tablets, as well as iPhones, iPads, PCs and even Macs.
To be able to have fun even on mobile, you’ll need to connect a controller to your device, while on PC and Mac, you can start jumping across the garden of Peach’s castle right away using a keyboard. The possibility of saving your progress is very interesting, although the saved files will be lost if you clear your browser’s cache.
The game is a version of Super Mario 64 complete in all aspects and playable from start to finish.
The only problem is that Nintendo probably won’t leave this feature in the air for very long, as the company is quite “jealous” with its intellectual properties, so hurry up and enjoy!