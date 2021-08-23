Super Mario 64 can be played on smartphones, tablets, PCs and Macs, requiring only a browser

Super Mario, which last year celebrated 35 springs, is the ultimate mascot of video games, and Super Mario 64 is one of the titles that most marked the gaming industry. Released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan, the US and Canada, Nintendo’s masterpiece not only laid the groundwork for the platform gaming genre, it also showed the way to creating dense, layered, and fun gameplay in a 3D environment. fully exploitable.

Among the many ways to revive this classic today, there is one that is particularly simple and immediate. Through this website, it is possible to access a version of the game through the internet browser, which is compatible with practically all devices, including Android smartphones and tablets, as well as iPhones, iPads, PCs and even Macs.