Superheroes: The 7 Best Movie Trilogies to Watch

Many superhero movies, both DC and Marvel, have been in theaters in nearly every year of the last decade. The trend should be repeated going forward, considering that, apparently, the public really likes this type of production.

Based on stories brought directly from the comics, the narratives are always full of action, mystery and character development. With that in mind, we created a list of the best superhero trilogies, according to IMDb, released so far.

Check out!

7. Thor

(Marvel/Reproduction)Source: Marvel

Starting the list with a trilogy that will win a fourth film. Marvel hero Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth in theaters, prepares for a new adventure with love and thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. Despite this, thinking back to the hero’s first three solo films, there are many interesting and fantastic elements about Asgardian comic book conventions.

It all started in 2011, with Thor. A sequel was soon released in 2013, in which the protagonist faced a dark world. The third feature, Thor: Ragnarok, was the most successful of the three, drawing good comments from critics and the public.

6. X-Men

(20th Century Studios/Reproduction)Source: 20th Century Studios

The popularity of mutant heroes led by Professor Xavier is very great. The characters stood out in comics and, later, in animated series, arousing the interest of producers in making their films.

The first of them was released in 2000, featuring Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, Rebecca Romijn, Famke Janssen and James Marsden in the main cast. The second arrived in 2003, ending the saga in X-Men 3: The Final Showdown, 2006.

5. Wolverine

(20th Century Studios/Reproduction)Source: 20th Century Studios

Other X-Men trilogies have also emerged over the years, like the one from 2011. However, even before that happened, the hero Wolverine was explored in other productions. In 2009, with X-Men Origins, viewers found out more about the beginnings of Hugh Jackman’s character and followed with other solo films.

Wolverine immortal hit theaters in 2013, generating good revenue and good comments from the public and critics. The trilogy ended with Logan, 2017, which ensured a very powerful outcome in narrative terms to the mutant hero.

4. captain America

(Marvel/Reproduction)Source: Marvel

Continuing with the list, it is necessary to remember the quality of the first Avenger’s solo films. Even before joining the group formed by other unbeatable heroes, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Captain America, had his origin story highlighted in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger, when the hero woke up 70 years after the end of World War II.

The sequences, Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016), were even more connected with the intentions of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel, presenting characters that would gain other directions in the future.

3. Iron Man

(Marvel/Reproduction)Source: Marvel

When Marvel decided to expand its Cinematic Universe, filmmaker Jon Favreau was there to release the first Iron Man movie. When it debuted in 2008, the production won over viewers and guaranteed an incredible box office. This motivated the filmmakers to continue their bets and the sequel with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) soon came in 2010.

The trilogy ended with the release of Iron Man 3, in 2013, which also collected very expressive numbers in financial income. The audience continued to love the main character until his conclusion in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

two. Spider man

(Sony Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Sony Pictures

Before Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland could dream of playing Peter Parker in the movies, Tobey Maguire was there to play the role. Many fans even believe that he has been the best of the three so far.

His trilogy is widely celebrated by the public and Spider-Man 2 is considered by many people to be one of the best superhero movies ever made. The trilogy ended in 2007 with a third sequel, which, even after the overwhelming success of the second, did not generate as many positive comments among viewers.

1. Batman the dark knight

(Warner Bros. Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite having a somewhat irregular last film, the trilogy Batman the dark knight, by Christopher Nolan, is quite celebrated among fans of superheroes, mainly because of the beautiful development given to central characters such as Harvey Dent (played by Aaron Eckhart) and the iconic Joker (by Heath Ledger).

Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) has his life exposed on several levels as the narrative progresses, showing some of the origins, frailties and other important issues of the Gotham hero. It is noteworthy that a good part of critics consider the second feature as one of the best superhero films of all time.