Supporter of Bolsonaro, Batoré calls for the closing of Congress; see video

Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira, comedian who became very famous by bringing the character to life batoret, appears in a video that is circulating on social media, asking the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) close the STF (Supreme Court), the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate.

“You should be aware that this country is not yours. If we changed the presidency, it’s because we saw that there were many bandits and that we needed a military man. But, after all this, we are aware that the military was not only lacking in the president’s seat, it was lacking in the STF, in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate. The desire of all Brazilians is that the president closes the doors of these three houses, because it has not brought any benefit to our country,” said Batoré.

The comedian also compared STF with the well-known purgative drug ‘lacto purga’: “The STF is just releasing crooks, it looks like ‘lacto purga’, every shit* that’s stuck, lets go. You should have shame in your face, you should think like parents, like grandparents”.

It is noteworthy that Batoré’s position comes to light a week after an audio by Sérgio Reis was leaked. In the recording, the singer calls for a national strike by truck drivers against the 11 ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) — a constant target of Bolsonaro.

Last week, the PF (Federal Police) carried out search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to Reis.

Watch the video:

