Sylvinho explains why he limped to the dressing room after the Corinthians victory; see video

A scene drew attention on the edge of the field right after the final whistle of the game between Corinthians and Athletico Paranaense. In an exclusive image captured by reporter Rodrigo Vessoni, from My Timon, coach Sylvinho appears to feel a leg injury as he walks to greet the cast. Quickly, he leaves the lawn visibly limping and goes down to the changing rooms. At the press conference that followed the victory, the coach explained what happened – see the video below.

“Regarding the injury, I’ve been coming with her since thursday, but the experience made me save internally to get to the game. I took a pain reliever, but at the end of the game, I believe that I walked too much and it hurt a lot at the end. But we give ourselves over there and the important thing is for the fans to be happy with a second weekend with a good result and with the athletes’ performance,” said Sylvinho.

The Alvinegro commander was not the only one who left the Arena da Baixada in pain. Right-back Fagner had to be replaced in the first half after feeling a twinge in his right calf. The club said he will be re-evaluated by doctors on Monday.

Check out the moment when Sylvinho feels the pain in his leg

