Taliban leader blames US for chaos at Kabul airport | World

A leader of the Taliban group blamed on Sunday (22) the United States for the chaos at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. There, thousands of people try to board flights to flee the country.

“The United States, with all its power and means … has failed to bring order to the airport,” said Amir Khan Mutaqi, a Taliban leader.

“Peace and order reign throughout the country, but there is chaos only at the airport in Kabul,” he continued. “This should be over as soon as possible.”

Chaos in Afghanistan Pregnant Afghan has baby inside US military plane

The UK Ministry of Defense reported that seven people died outside the airport on Saturday (21). Reuters claimed they were crushed against the gates.

A North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) official told the agency that at least 20 people have died in the past few days in or around the airport.

British network Sky News on Saturday released images of at least three bodies covered in white plastic outside the airport. According to the station’s reporter, Stuart Ramsay, people were being crushed and others were “dehydrated and terrified”.

US Embassy in Afghanistan urges Americans to stay away from the airport

A week after the extremist group took power, thousands of Afghans are trying to leave the country. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called for the US stay in Afghanistan to be extended to allow the withdrawal of all people.

US President Joe Biden reached an agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to use two military bases on Spanish territory as a reception to receive citizens who were in Afghanistan.

The US warned on Saturday (21) that Americans in Afghanistan must avoid the Kabul airport if they are not instructed by government officials.