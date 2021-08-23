Tat Werneck jokes about polemic with Fiuk: ‘Trying to forget you’

Singer Fiuk recorded his appearance on Tat Werneck’s GNT show, Lady Night. Even before the episode aired, the information leaked that the presenter’s jokes were not well received by Fbio Junior’s son. Asked about the matter in an interaction with her followers in Instagram stories this Saturday, 21st, she made a sad face and put the lyrics to a song that says: “I can try to forget you / But will you always be?”.
On Twitter, Tat clarified that he likes Fiuk and that everything is fine between them. “Love, I adore Fiuk. He is a handsome, sensitive, intelligent and talented man. It’s okay. In the pandemic, no one is at their best emotional state. We know how nasty comments can hurt someone on the internet,” she said, then used the #publi tag. “T kidding,” he said about the joke.