Taty Girl’s Instagram Profile Gets Hacked – It’s Hit

The profile of the singer from forró Taty Girl was hacked this Monday morning (23). In one of the posts, a photo announcing that the singer died was posted. The artist’s office deleted the post and confirmed to Sistema Verdes Mares that the profile was invaded.

Within minutes, the fake post had numerous shares and generated fear among fans. The message said that Taty Girl had died after suffering cardiac arrest. The singer recorded videos denying the rumor.

“I was sleeping and I woke up with a scare. Everyone called me to find out about death. What a scare. They hacked my account, but they are already trying to recover. The internet is unlimited,” said the singer.