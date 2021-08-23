Tennessee floods leave 16 dead and dozens missing

At least 16 people have died and dozens more are missing because of flooding in central Tennessee.

Rob Edwards, deputy chief of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the number of missing and dead to the New York Times, and said authorities were checking the hardest-hit areas from house to house.

Yesterday, he claimed that searches were hampered by the lack of power and phone signal.

Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties were the most affected by the rain that began Saturday morning (21).

On Twitter, the Tennessee National Guard guaranteed that it would reinforce the specialized search teams.

Our priority is to help get response teams access to the area and conduct rescue operations.