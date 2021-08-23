Tennessee floods leave 21 dead and dozens missing

At least 21 people have died and 45 are missing as a result of flooding in the central region of the US state of Tennessee, according to CNN.

Rob Edwards, deputy chief of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the number of missing and dead to the New York Times, and said authorities were checking the hardest-hit areas from house to house.

Yesterday, he claimed that searches were hampered by the lack of power and phone signal.

Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties were the most affected by the rain that began Saturday morning (21).

On Twitter, the Tennessee National Guard guaranteed that it would reinforce the specialized search teams.

Our priority is to help get response teams access to the area and conduct rescue operations.