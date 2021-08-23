Tennessee floods leave 22 dead | World

Floods left 22 dead in the state of Tennessee, USA, after a record volume of rain on Saturday (21).
Rescue teams searched the rubble of homes and shops. Dozens of people are still missing, the Associated Press news agency reported.
At a press conference on Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden offered condolences to those who lost lives in the tragedy and said the US government will offer support to the region, as well as to the northeastern states of the country hit by storm Henri this year. Sunday.
John Curtis, a grocery store owner, had his shop damaged. — Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP
Saturday floods in rural areas destroyed roads, cell towers and phone lines, leaving families unsure if their family members survived.
Emergency personnel searched house by house, said Kristi Brown, health coordinator and safety supervisor for Humphreys County Schools.
Many of the missing live in neighborhoods where the water rose faster, said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis. Their names were on a board at the county emergency center and listed on a city department’s Facebook page.
Heavy rains damaged roads in Tennessee — Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP
43-centimeter rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours on Saturday, a record for Tennessee in one day, the National Weather Service said.
Governor Bill Lee toured the area, stopping on Main Street in Waverly, where some houses were destroyed and people were rummaging through soaked belongings.
Man outside his restaurant, Bella Blak Pizzeria, which was destroyed, Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Waverly. — Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP