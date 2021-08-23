‘The agenda under discussion today is from old Brazil’, says Marcos Lisboa – Economy

BRASILIA – The economist Lisbon landmarks, president of the insper, does not hide the frustration with the current moment of the Brazilian economy. Despite the faster-than-expected global recovery after the covid-19 pandemic, the Congress agenda is loaded with worrying measures that aggravate the structural problems of the Brazilian economy, increase uncertainties and bring volatility to the market, he says. For him, we may even have a better time in the short term, a slightly better year, but the perspective is for a mediocre country.

“The legislative agenda today is old Brazil. The promise may be of a modernizing agenda, but always loaded with tortoises and more distortions in the economy, which harm the country’s growth”, he says, after a week in which the indicators had significantly worsened in response to the movements of the government and the Congress that increased uncertainties for 2022.

Brazil is experiencing a time of inflation and high dollar and rising interest rates. What’s going on with the economy?

There are two things going on. On the one hand, the impact of the pandemic was much smaller in major countries than initially expected. Above all, it was impressive how quickly the formal sector adjusted to telecommuting, and the recovery came very well. This is good news for the country and for public accounts. In addition, it also resulted in the rise in commodity prices (basic products such as iron ore, oil and food), which is more good news for Brazil. There is a second piece of news that is not good, which is inflation. Brazil has a more serious inflation problem and this helped the public accounts. It’s not a healthy way, but it helped. What is happening is that, despite this, we have an agenda full of worrying measures going forward and that repeats the traditional Brazilian problems of a long time, but which are getting worse.

In what way?

Brazil has the State captured by interest groups and what worries is a series of measures that go in the direction of aggravating these distortions, which could harm, in particular, public accounts for the coming years. Uncertainty about the fiscal path for the years ahead turns this price volatility around. This is the first part of the story. The second is that, when we see the legislative agenda under discussion today, it is from old Brazil. The promise may be of a modernizing agenda, but it is always fraught with tortoises and more distortions in the economy, which hamper growth. It is a country that has been growing little for 40 years and, instead of having an agenda to adjust these distortions, we are having an agenda that worries and has aggravated the country’s structural problems.

What is most worrying among these measures?

The problem is the work as a whole. Some proposals may be seductive for what they promise, but the problems are in the details, which is where interest groups capture the state. I’ll give you an example: the issue of income tax. A number of groups simply say ‘look, I don’t want to pay income tax like workers pay in Brazil’. This is the case of many professionals with companies on assumed profit (a simplified regime often used by doctors, lawyers, economists and accountants, for example). They earn a few million a year and pay a much lower tax rate than those with a formal contract.

Isn’t Congress concerned about society’s opinion?

It’s the opposite. I think he is very concerned about the interest groups that are mobilizing. And many deputies echoed and supported the demands of liberal professionals to preserve their tax privileges in presumed profit. It is worth remembering that many of these groups are in the richest 0.1% in the country, but paying much less income tax than the others.

Besides IR, what other example?

The case of Eletrobras (state focused on energy generation and distribution). Capitalizing on the company was a good initiative. But during the approval process, billions of reais of favoring requests appeared, which were granted. And a design in which the gas will have to travel to the interior and then travel again to the regions that consume the most energy. Of course, whoever builds a pipeline must be very happy. But it also means that our energy bill is going to get more expensive than it needs to be.

Is this negative spiral that the market has been experiencing in recent weeks likely to continue?

This combination of institutional setbacks and the threat of approval of measures that weaken public accounts for the next few years have contributed to this deterioration in asset prices (such as the dollar and the stock exchange index). With the cycle of commodities that Brazil had, the exchange rate was supposed to be much more valued. An example of a step backwards: we started with the individual amendments, the benches, the impositional budget and, more recently, the rapporteur’s amendments. Much of the government’s free resources are captured by uncoordinated, inefficient, and inefficient parish interests.

How do you assess the government’s action in carrying out these proposals?

Far. This is the point. The government makes big announcements, and when you go to read the bills, they disappoint and, in many cases, scare. The impression that remains is that the government abandons the projects after being sent to Congress, where there is a slight dispute to serve interest groups. And, most of the government, not all of them obviously, seems to neglect public management. See the case of energy. We have old, well-known problems with proposed reforms. What has progressed in these two years? Do we strengthen regulatory agencies? The drought may have been a surprise, but it does happen eventually. Poor regulation does not allow for the correction of hydrological risks (lack of rainfall). The result is a very high price of energy and the risk of system failure if this continues.

Who is interested in approving these proposals?

They are listening to interest groups. This is an old Brazilian agenda. Tax, foreign trade and distribution distortions for the primary sector and for server corporations have been around for a long time. This generates low growth. These distortions lead to choosing inefficient technologies for tax reasons or because importing is difficult or even impossible. Protected sectors unite with the bureaucracy and its representatives in Congress to preserve their privileges. And the bill is paid by the rest of the society.

With this scenario, what do you think will be 2022, the year of elections?

I view it with concern, and also for years to come. We are not able to get into this agenda of reducing distortions. Take the example of court orders (debts of the Union with individuals, legal entities, states and municipalities recognized in final court decisions). They have been growing significantly for years, more than 110% above inflation between 2013 and 2021. In addition, there is an action that the Union has lost for some time, which belongs to Fundef (fund for the development of elementary education and appreciation of teaching, which ran until 2006). There was management issue in taking the steps to deal with a long-known issue.

Will the election make this environment worse?

The impression is that in many cases the government is little involved in the details of the measures, as if they were not relevant. There are many examples, some unbelievable such as exemption from tolls for motorcycles or any attempt to grant benefits to truck drivers. Nothing more old Brazil. Meanwhile, he neglects national policy, the common good. What about resources for public policy in general? The ability to make a policy of national interest, of the greater good, is lost.

How does the anticipated electoral debate worsen this environment?

There is a disappointment of those who thought that a (reforms) agenda would move. There is the side that the long-term perspective of the country, of growth, is very fragile. We can see something better in the short term, a year a little better, but the perspective is of a mediocre country. If the government manages to put order in the parochial measures agenda under discussion in Congress, we can have a recovery, reduce the risk that appears in prices. Commodities are favoring, the reaction to the pandemic in the world was much better than expected. But the long-term perspective is not one of high sustainable growth.

Should growth be less than 2% in 2022?

We’ve been skating for a long time. In the best moments, which was during the Fernando Henrique and Lula administrations, we were at the average in the world. Brazil has difficulty growing. And when the State distributes resources too often, resources are captured by inefficient companies or by low-productive activities. What I hope is that in the election we will be able to discuss a different path for the country, create a different direction, with an agenda to bring the State to the citizen and assess public policy on how much it has impacted people’s lives. For Brazil to grow again.

How is the business community that bet on reforms and modernization of the economy during the Bolsonaro government?

I always thought there was some inconsistency between the promises and the measures, the proposals. Who knows this time, if we can, in fact, learn more about the details and that society can make a more consistent bet to take Brazil out of this long stagnation and low growth. Now, again, if we fall into the polarization “against the State and in favor of the State”, “market versus State”, “expenditure ceiling and no ceiling”, we will continue this superficial debate. We don’t take care of the details of the measures, the subtleties of implementation, and then we are surprised by the failures. And this is true for governments from both poles that mobilize the current debate.

But what about the answer about entrepreneurs? Were they cheated?

I think many were incredibly shallow.

What will make this change in the 2022 election?

There is frustration with the country. We see how the exchange rate is, this reflects the frustration that it has with Brazil, a country that cannot find the path to development. Maybe this will take a different path than what we’ve seen so far.

What will be fundamental in this debate?

We must very carefully discuss the role of the Brazilian State. Why is he so caught up in inefficient projects? Why is it so expensive? Because we put public money into projects that fail on such a large scale, programs that promise a lot and don’t deliver. Politics in Brazil is evaluated a lot, how much the State spends. It has to be how it affects people’s lives. If he spends a lot and the children are learning late, something is wrong. We must manage public policy based on the assessment of its impact on people’s lives. Maybe this time we managed to overcome so many decades of failure for the vast majority.

