The King of Fighters XV art and image leaks confirming new characters

A Japanese store (which has already erased the details) has unveiled a new image and artwork from The King of Fighters XV that bring various information.

The screenshot, for example, shows Ash (who hasn’t been confirmed yet) with a first look at what the game’s interface will look like (life bar, etc).

The art shows, from left to right: Chizuru, Iori, Kyo, new character, Heidern, Ash and K’. In the center, we have Shun’ei and another unpublished character with an unknown name.

Finally, this Japanese store that leaked the images above is listing The King of Fighters XV for February 17, 2022.

THE SNK had said that we will have news at Gamescom next week, so we’ll likely see ads related to this leak.

Update: more images and cover art leaked.