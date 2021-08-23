The Pope: the liturgy at risk of being marginalized, returning to the center of faith

Message from Francisco to Dom Maniago, president of the Center for Liturgical Action, for the 71st National Liturgical Week in Cremona: last year’s suspension of liturgies because of the pandemic was a “sad experience”.

Salvatore Cernuzio/Marianela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis sent a message to the president of the Center for Liturgical Action, Monsignor Claudio Maniago, on the occasion of the 71st National Liturgical Week which begins this Monday (23/08) in Cremona, Italy, and continues until the next day 26.

The Pontiff recalls in the text the “sad experience of liturgical ‘fasting'” during the period of confinement last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the various problems that have emerged, and wishes for new “lines of liturgical pastoral” for parishes , in order to face the “marginality” into which Sunday, the Eucharistic assembly, the ministries and the rite seem to “inexorably fall”. The hope is that they regain “the centrality in the faith and spirituality of the faithful”, writes the Pontiff in the message to Monsignor Maniago, signed by the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Celebrations put to the test by Covid

In the text, read at the beginning of the work, the Pope says he is grateful to God that the Week can finally be held after “the sad moment last year”, when it was postponed due to the pandemic. A useful postponement to find new ideas for the chosen theme, “Where two or three are gathered in my name. Communities, liturgies and territory”, and also to “deeper aspects and situations of the celebration, put to the test by the dissemination of Covid-19 and for the limitations necessary to contain it”.

According to the Pope, the suspension of religious services last year, although it was a “sad experience”, “showed the goodness of the path taken since the Second Vatican Council” on the road traced by the Sacrosanctum Concilium. In fact, the time of deprivation “showed the importance of the divine liturgy for the lives of Christians”.

The pastoral creativity of priests and laity

“The weekly meeting in ‘the name of the Lord’, which from the beginning has been experienced by Christians as an indispensable reality and indissolubly linked to their identity, was severely affected during the most acute phase of the spread of the pandemic”, points out Francis. “But love for the Lord and pastoral creativity impelled pastors and lay faithful to explore other ways of nurturing the communion of faith and love with the Lord and with brothers, in the hope of returning to the fullness of the Eucharistic celebration in tranquility and security.” “It was a hard and painful wait”, emphasizes the Pope, “illuminated by the mystery of the Cross of the Lord and fruitful with many works of care, fraternal love and service to people who have suffered most from the consequences of the health emergency”.

The “suspended” liturgy and its problems

The liturgy “suspended” during the confinement and the difficulties of the successive resumption confirm what was already seen in Sunday assemblies in Italy: an “alarming indication of the advanced phase of the change of epoch”. It is that “in people’s real life the perception of time has changed and, consequently, of Sunday, of space, with repercussions on the way of being and feeling community, people, family and the relationship with a territory”.

“The Sunday assembly”, observes the Pope, “is thus unbalanced in terms of generational presence, lack of cultural homogeneity, as well as the difficulty of finding a harmonious integration in parish life, to be the true summit of all its activities and the source of missionary dynamism to bring the Gospel of mercy to the geographical and existential peripheries”.

New lines of liturgical pastoral

The Pope hopes that the National Liturgical Week, with its proposals for reflection and moments of celebration, in person and online, “may identify and suggest some lines of liturgical pastoral” to propose to parishes. Francis blesses the deacons, priests, consecrated persons and lay people who participate in the National Liturgical Week and says he is consoled by the fact that this event takes place “in a territory that has suffered greatly from the pandemic”, but that, at the same time, ” he saw goodness flourish to alleviate immense suffering”.