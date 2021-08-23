Third dose of Pfizer increases protection against covid up to six times, says Israel study – Health

A third dose of covid’s vaccine to do significantly increased protection against severe cases and hospitalizations among seniors over 60 years in Israel, compared to those who received two applications. The discovery was announced on Sunday by the country’s Ministry of Health.

Detailing statistics presented by the health and epidemiology research institutes Gertner and KI, ministry officials said that among the elderly, the protection against infections observed 10 days after the third dose was four times greater than that provided after the second. Considering severe cases and hospitalizations, the defense after a third injection was five to six times higher. The age group above 60 years is particularly vulnerable to coronavirus and was the first to receive the immunizer when the vaccination campaign began in Israel.

In recent weeks, the Ministry of Health has said that immunity against covid has decreased over time among those who have received the vaccine, both elderly and young. Most of the vaccinated people who became seriously ill in the country were over 60 years old and had underlying health problems.

Israel began administering third doses to people over 60 on July 30th. Last Thursday, the country reduced to 40 years the age of eligibility for the booster dose, in addition to including pregnant women, teachers and health professionals below this age group in the schedule. The third doses are given only to those who received the second injection at least five months ago.

You U.S announced plans to offer booster shots to all Americans, citing data showing diminishing protection. Canada, France and Germany also announced reinforcement campaigns.

Battling an outbreak of the Delta variant since June, Israel currently has one of the highest per capita infection rates in the world. Almost 1.5 million people, of the 9.3 million inhabitants of the country, received a third application of the vaccine.

In Brazil, the federal government has already signaled that it must apply the booster dose, but said it is waiting for the results of the study on the extra injection conducted by the Ministry of Health, scheduled for October, to define the strategy. The adoption of this measure divides specialists, but the record of infections and deaths among those vaccinated made the debate gather strength in recent weeks.