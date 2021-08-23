three bets win prize of BRL 1.8 million

the draw of Quina contest 5638 was held this Saturday night, August 21, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The winning numbers were: 06-05-07-20-52.

Winners of Quina contest 5638

Three bets, from Brasília (DF), Espumoso (RS) and Mogi das Cruzes (SP), agreed the result of Quina contest 5638 and won the prize of R$ 1.8 million. Several bets managed to partially hit the dozens and managed to win in the other lanes.

The following amounts were distributed: R$4,000 for four hits, R$94 for three hits and R$2.71 for two hits.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5638 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5638.

next draw

On Monday, August 23, the drawing for Quina contest 5639 is scheduled to start at 8 pm (Brasilia time) and the estimated prize is R$700,000. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.