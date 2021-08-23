ticket from Pará wins prize of R$ 500 thousand

A ticket from Belém, Pará, was the last one drawn in the Federal lottery contest 5590 this Saturday, August 21, and won the prize of BRL 500 thousand. The other prizes in the modality went to bets from São Paulo and Santa Catarina.

Result of Federal Lottery 5590

Check the numbers of the five tickets of the Federal 5590 lottery:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Premium Value (BRL) 1st 005331 LOTTERY GALLERY BELEM/PA BRL 500,000.00 2nd 055160 LOTTERY CACULA JUNDAI/SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 098595 LOTCA VILA LUZITA SANTO ANDRE/SP BRL 24,000.00 4th 020520 FLOR DO SERTAO LOTTERY FLOR DO SERTAO/SC BRL 19,000 5th 005386 CLOVER OF LUCK ITATIBA III ITATIBA/SP BRL 18,329.00

How to receive the award?

Federal 5590 lottery prizes can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the draw. If the bettor does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Finance for Financing Students in Higher Education).

next draw

The drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5591 is scheduled for Wednesday, August 25, starting at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time). Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.