ticket from Pará wins prize of R$ 500 thousand

A ticket from Belém, Pará, was the last one drawn in the Federal lottery contest 5590 this Saturday, August 21, and won the prize of BRL 500 thousand. The other prizes in the modality went to bets from São Paulo and Santa Catarina.
Result of Federal Lottery 5590
Check the numbers of the five tickets of the Federal 5590 lottery:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Premium Value (BRL)
|1st
|005331
|LOTTERY GALLERY
|BELEM/PA
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|055160
|LOTTERY CACULA
|JUNDAI/SP
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|098595
|LOTCA VILA LUZITA
|SANTO ANDRE/SP
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|020520
|FLOR DO SERTAO LOTTERY
|FLOR DO SERTAO/SC
|BRL 19,000
|5th
|005386
|CLOVER OF LUCK ITATIBA III
|ITATIBA/SP
|BRL 18,329.00
How to receive the award?
Federal 5590 lottery prizes can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.
The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the draw. If the bettor does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Finance for Financing Students in Higher Education).
next draw
The drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5591 is scheduled for Wednesday, August 25, starting at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time). Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.