Treasury Direct: treasury IPCA rates rise in this 2nd and return to pay real return close to 4.9%

SAO PAULO – The eyes of investors this Monday are focused on the recovery of world stock exchanges, especially in China, after the country informed that there have been no new cases of local transmission of covid-19 since July. In the local market, attention remains focused on the crisis between the powers and new upward revisions of inflation, which can now reach 7.11% this year, according to the Focus Bulletin. In the midst of all this, the market for government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto operates without a defined direction this Monday morning (23).

Premiums on fixed rate papers trade at a slight drop or operate close to stability, while most of those indexed to inflation have higher rates.

The real interest offered by the IPCA Treasury with maturity in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest, for example, was 4.89% this Monday morning, against 4.82% last Friday. Likewise, the real return paid by the IPCA Treasury with maturity in 2040 and payment of semiannual interest increased from 4.81% to 4.83%.

Among preset papers, the interest paid on paper maturing in 2031 was 10.63% in the first morning update, against 10.62% on Friday. At the same time, the return on the bond maturing in 2026 was 9.93%, down from 9.95% in the previous session.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto offered this Monday morning (23):

local radar

On the domestic agenda, attention is focused on the information presented this Monday (23) by the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin. According to the report, the financial market raised its inflation forecasts for this year for the 20th consecutive week, this time from 7.05% to 7.11%. Before the first increase, on April 2, estimates pointed to inflation of 4.81% in 2021.

Expectations for the advancement of the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2022 were also raised, for the fifth week, from 3.90% to 3.93%.

In a scenario of greater inflationary pressures, the financial market has been expecting a scenario of more pressured interest rates than expected at the beginning of the year, when the Selic was close to 2% per year. According to economists consulted by the BC, the base rate should end this year at 7.50% – with an increase of 2.25 percentage points in relation to current interest rates, of 5.25% -, remaining at this level until December 2022 , therefore without changes in relation to the previous survey.

As last week, at least one percentage point increase is expected in the Selic, to 6.25%, in September, and another of 0.75 point, to 7.00% per year, at the meeting of the Policy Committee Monetary (Copom) in October.

On the political scene, investors are monitoring what may be the new focus of the political crisis. Last Friday (20), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) filed a request for impeachment against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Court (STF), in the Federal Senate.

After the measure, Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate, was questioned by journalists and replied: “I do not foresee grounds for the impeachment of a Supreme Minister, nor do I foresee the impeachment of the president of the Republic.”

Also highlighted, Bolsonaro sanctioned, on Friday, the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for 2022, but vetoed the part of the proposal that increased the amount to be transferred to the electoral financing fund.

international scene

Abroad, after days of strong risk aversion with fears about the reduction of stimulus in the United States and the adoption of regulatory measures in China, world stock exchanges have a more positive day and recovery at the beginning of the week.

Asian stocks, for example, rose on Monday, helped by news that Chinese officials said there had been no local Covid-19 cases for the first time since July and regulators moved to further open up the country’s financial markets. .

Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day streak of losses, supported by the devaluation of the dollar, despite demand concerns caused by the increase in the number of cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

For the next few days, investors will pay attention to the Jackson Hole symposium, in the United States, which begins on Thursday (26) and should bring more signals about the pace of the reduction in monthly purchases of bonds carried out by the Federal Reserve and also about when members of the US monetary authority hope to initiate a cycle of interest rate hikes.

Also on the Fed, Dallas monetary authority chairman Robert Kaplan, a well-known “hawk” (tougher positioning authority), shook expectations of monetary tightening on Friday, saying he may reconsider the need for an early start. monetary tightening if the coronavirus harms the economy.

Investors also pass on data on activity in Europe. The composite Markit Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) for the Eurozone, which brings data on the services and manufacturing sectors, registered its lowest level in two months in August: 59.5 points. Last month, the value had been 60.2 points. The reading was above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, and slightly below the expectation of 59.7, according to the consensus of the Reuters.

