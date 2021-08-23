Trump is booed at a rally defending vaccination against Covid; watch video | World

Trump even interrupted his speech and defended the freedom of those who do not want to get vaccinated after the boos (see the video above).

Alabama is experiencing a high number of infected people, there are no more ICU beds available and more than 67% of the population has not yet been fully vaccinated (compared to less than 40% of the US population).

The “Save America” ​​rally took place in Cullman on Saturday (21), two days after the city declared a state of emergency due to Covid-19.

Trump changes his attitude and recommends Covid-19 vaccine to supporters

“I totally believe in your freedom, but I recommend it: get the shots! I did it and it’s good,” Trump said (and was booed).

The former US president even made a “no” sign with his hand, towards whoever was booing him, but then said: “Okay, you have your freedoms. But I got the vaccine.”

Afterwards Trump caused laughter in part of the audience when he said: “If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know.”

Unlike current US President Joe Biden, Trump did not make his Covid-19 vaccination public.

The former US president and former first lady Melania received the first dose while they were still at the White House in January, but the information was only revealed in March, by an aide.

Both Trump and Melania had Covid-19 in October of last year. The former first lady had mild symptoms and was treated at home, but the former president was hospitalized.

After being discharged, Trump said he was immune to the disease — which is not true, as it is possible to be infected and have Covid-19 more than once..

Biden, on the other hand, took the first dose in December and the second dose in January, before taking office, and the vaccination was in public, to encourage immunization in the US (see the video below).

Vaccination rate in the US varies between states