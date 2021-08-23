Turnaround! Police say witness in case MC Kevin lied

Continues after advertising

Turnaround in the MC Kevin case! According to an investigation by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, the new witness who recently emerged claiming to have witnessed the death of funk singer MC Kevin, who died in May when he fell from the car of a luxury building in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, lied in testimony.

According to information disclosed exclusively by UOL, Portuguese singer Fernando Dimmy Junior was not staying at the neighboring hotel where MC Kevin died. There is no hotel record of documentation and no security camera footage. As is well known, it is mandatory to present an identification document, before making a reservation at any hotel.

Also according to the publication, the manager of the lodging establishment stated that only two balconies overlook the hotel where Kevin was staying and that the two guests who were in the rooms at the time did not witness the tragic accident with the funkeiro.

Victor Elias Fontenelle’s lawyers, the MC VK as he is known, filed a criminal complaint last Friday (20) against Fernando Dimmy Junior for libel and defamation. The information was disclosed exclusively by the presenter of Record TV, Luiz Bacci, the information was also confirmed by Eduardo Samoel Fonseca, the singer’s lawyer, to UOL.

Away from social networks a few days ago, musician MC VK used his social networks to speak out. Through his Instagram profile, the funk singer shared the exclusive UOL story that echoed the investigation by the Civil Police of Rio, which attested that the Portuguese singer was not staying at the hotel on the date of his friend MC Kevin’s death.

Understand the case:

THE Luxury escort Bianca Dominguez gave, at the beginning of August, new statements about the case of the tragic death involving funk player MC Kevin The new statements were revealed exclusively by journalist Roberto Cabrini on Domingo Espetacular on Sunday (1).

According to new testimony from Dominguez, there was a heated argument between MC Kevin and MC VK shortly before the crash. The friends discussed the possibility that lawyer Deolane Bezerra was approaching the room. The new testimony was sent to the Public Ministry, according to the companion’s lawyer.

In the new version, Dominguez revealed that he heard both Jonathan, who was also in the room at the time of the accident, and VK the following phrase: “get out, get out, come here, go moiar” she said she heard this statement from the funkeiro’s two friends who were in the room.

Dominguez also revealed that Jonathan was at the bedroom door saying that “had ground”. In the new version presented by Bianca, MC VK would be on the porch along with Kevin encouraging the funkeiro to believe that Deolane Bezerra, his wife, was approaching.

A supposed new witness was also presented by Bianca’s defense. Fernando Dimy Junior, who claims to be born in Lisbon, reported that he was in the building next to where the accident occurred at a party as a guest. The new witness sought out the escort through Instagram. He confirmed that he saw the funkeiro fall and that he was on the porch with his sister, about 20 meters from the accident.

According to the witness, VK was “encouraging or scaring” Kevin, Dimy confirmed that the musician was on the porch with Kevin at the time of the accident, encouraging him to hang up and move to the apartment below to escape his wife Deolane. The witness narrates that he even noticed Kevin asking for help and that he screamed “help me help me” meanwhile, VK encouraged him to go downstairs.

The alleged witness also revealed, at the time, that when he was going to pick up his cell phone, the fall had already happened. Dimy revealed that at the time of the crash only VK was on the balcony. Jonathan was inside the room, Bianca was in the middle of the room. The new witness’s statements were sent to court by Bianca Dominguez’s lawyer.