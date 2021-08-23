UFC: Brazilians and Chilean knockout with round kick take awards | combat

UFC Cannonier x Gastelum, held this Saturday in Las Vegas (USA), distributed all four bonuses for “Performances da Noite” and the two Brazilians on the card did well. Josiane Nunes, who made an impressive debut in the organization by knocking out Bea Malecki in the first round, and Alexandre Pantoja, who dominated Brandon Royval and submitted the American with a rear naked choke in the second round, earned US$ 50 thousand each (approximately R$ 270 thousand).