UFC: Brazilians and Chilean knockout with round kick take awards | combat

UFC Cannonier x Gastelum, held this Saturday in Las Vegas (USA), distributed all four bonuses for “Performances da Noite” and the two Brazilians on the card did well. Josiane Nunes, who made an impressive debut in the organization by knocking out Bea Malecki in the first round, and Alexandre Pantoja, who dominated Brandon Royval and submitted the American with a rear naked choke in the second round, earned US$ 50 thousand each (approximately R$ 270 thousand).
Josiane Nunes beat Bea Malecki by KO at 4:54 of R1 — Photo: Getty Images
In addition to the Brazilian duo, another South American also pocketed US$ 50 thousand. Chilean Ignacio Bahamondes was the main protagonist of the card when he knocked out Roosevelt Roberts in the second fight of the event with a spinning kick to the head of the American, who fell unconscious 5 seconds from the end of the fight.
Fourth prize for “Performance of the Night” went to William Knight, who hit a powerful left-hander to knock out Fabio Cherant at 3:58 of the first round and also secure his $50,000 extra in the account.
