UK calls G7 meeting to discuss Afghanistan crisis | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had called for next Tuesday (24) a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan and asked governments to find ways to prevent conditions from worsening.

Taliban militants seized control of Kabul last weekend, prompting Afghan civilians and military allies to flee the country in search of safety.

Many fear a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban regime, which ended 20 years ago.

Western governments are discussing how to handle the situation in Kabul, where thousands of civilians desperate to flee are trying to invade the airport.

“It’s vital that the international community works together to ensure safe retreats, avert a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure rights they’ve earned over the past 20 years,” Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday (22).

The UK holds the rotating leadership of the G7, which also includes the US, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and Canada.

US President Joe Biden, under fire at home and abroad after commanding the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, will meet virtually with G7 leaders to coordinate policy, discuss evacuation efforts and humanitarian assistance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday (22).