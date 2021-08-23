UK must ask G7 to extend deadline for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan | World

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask US President Joe Biden to extend the deadline for evacuating people from Afghanistan.

Johnson said he had called for next Tuesday (24) a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan and asked governments to find ways to prevent conditions from worsening. The UK holds the rotating leadership of the G7, which also includes the US, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and Canada.

“It’s vital that the international community works together to ensure safe retreats, avert a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure rights they’ve earned over the past 20 years,” Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday (22).

UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said there were still about 4,000 people eligible to migrate to the country. Initial US plans are for troop withdrawals to end on August 31st.

“We learned last week that planned deadlines are not always completely within our control,” said Heappey. He said the longer the time, the greater the number of people evacuated from Kabul.

VIDEO: Understand the history of power struggles in Afghanistan

This Sunday (22), the Secretary of Defense of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, wrote a column in the Daily Mail and already pointed to the possibility of asking for the deadline established by the USA to leave Afghanistan to be extended.

“Maybe the Americans can stay longer, and they’ll have our full support if they stay … I’ve been saying all along that no nation is going to get everyone out,” Wallace said.

Taliban militants seized control of Kabul last weekend, prompting Afghan civilians and military allies to flee the country in search of safety.