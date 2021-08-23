UN agency urges countries to leave Afghanistan’s border open | World

The UN Refugee Agency calls on countries bordering Afghanistan to keep their borders open for the entry of immigrants. The country has borders with China, Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

According to the agency’s representative, Caroline Van Buren, most Afghans are unable to leave the country through legal means. She warned that as of last Saturday there were no commercial flights arriving or departing from Kabul.

Last week, footage showed a large crowd trying to board military planes. Even the runway was invaded at Kabul airport.

Some countries that do not have a direct border with Afghanistan have already taken steps to prevent the entry of immigrants. Greece has installed a 40 km and a surveillance system on its border with Turkey.

Desperate Afghans invade Kabul airport and cling to plane to flee Taliban

The European country, which was at the forefront of the migration crisis in 2015 when more than a million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East crossed the Turkish border into the European Union, said it can send back any Afghans illegally arriving in the country.

Turkey, in turn, increased patrolling on the border with Iran. This Saturday, Turkish security forces detained some immigrants in the city of Van. Most of them were of Afghan nationality.

The United States advised, this Saturday (21), that North Americans in Afghanistan avoid going to the airport in Kabul. On Sunday, the Taliban organized lines to prevent further riots at the airport.

The Australian government said four flights left Kabul on Saturday night with more than 300 people, including Australians, Brits, Americans and Afghans with visas. Last week, around 8,000 people left Afghanistan on planes from the US, UK and European countries.

One of the Taliban co-founders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrived in Kabul on Saturday (21) to begin the process of forming a new government in Afghanistan, the extremist organization said.

Another historic Taliban leader seen in the capital in recent days is Khalil Haqqani, one of the most wanted terrorists in the United States, with a reward of $5 million.

Taliban leader arrives in Kabul and delivers speech to militants

The Taliban completed its rapid advance across the country as US-led forces withdrew, coinciding with what German Chancellor Angela Merkel said was an “astounding collapse” of the Afghan army.

The Taliban official said the group planned to prepare a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks, with different teams dealing with internal security and financial matters.

The structure of the new government will not be a democracy, by Western definitions, but “it will protect the rights of all”, the official added.

The Taliban, which follows an ultra-rigid version of Sunni Islam, has presented a moderate version since returning to power, saying it wants peace and will respect women’s rights within the parameters of Islamic law.

