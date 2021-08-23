Unimed-BH opens selection process for new members

Unimed-BH has just published a notice for the selection of new cooperative doctors. Registration can be made between August 18, 2021 and September 17, 2021, through the website.
48 vacancies will be made available in 19 specialties and areas of expertise.
Approved physicians may work in the Cooperative’s own care units, located in Belo Horizonte, Betim and Contagem, in addition to its own clinics, hospitals and accredited clinics. The initiative aims to expand the assistance capacity and ensure quality customer service.
O selective process It is based on technical criteria, with proof of general knowledge on topics such as cooperativism and public and supplementary health, and specific knowledge of each medical specialty in which the candidate is applying, in addition to proof of titles.
THE test will be held on October 31 and the result of the selection process will be announced on December 16, 2021. The inauguration ceremony will be on January 12, 2022.
The selection process conducted by Instituto Agos. The candidate will be able to obtain the notice, programs and bibliographies at the electronic address.