Unimed-BH opens selection process for new members

Unimed-BH Innovation Center: the test will be held on October 31st (photo: Drika Vianna/Disclosure)

Unimed-BH has just published a notice for the selection of new cooperative doctors. Registration can be made between August 18, 2021 and September 17, 2021, through the website.

48 vacancies will be made available in 19 specialties and areas of expertise.

Approved physicians may work in the Cooperative’s own care units, located in Belo Horizonte, Betim and Contagem, in addition to its own clinics, hospitals and accredited clinics. The initiative aims to expand the assistance capacity and ensure quality customer service.