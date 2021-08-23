Unimed claims to be a false viral text about delta variant signed by the Group

Unimed clarified that the message that has been circulating on social networks and signed by the group is false. The viral text contains supposed information about the delta variant of the coronavirus and the symptoms caused by the virus. “Unimed do Brasil clarifies that cooperatives and companies in the Unimed System are not responsible for the content and repudiates the misuse of the brand to spread unverified information that can impact people’s health”, says a note sent to the Tribuna by Unimed Juiz de Fora , which has been working at national level to deny the information, as explained by the press office of the group. Another message, entitled “False Information Alert”, was actually sent by the group to its clients. The intention is to alert and deny the viral text.

The company also informed that it only speaks through official communication channels, promoting access to safe and reliable information and that, at this time, it has released the “Free Lies Movement”, a campaign to alert and fight against fake news.

Content continues after the ad

The company cites that, as part of its social commitment to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, it sought the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) to provide reliable and publicly useful information, which belies much of the content of the aforementioned message. According to infectologist Alexandre Naime, a consultant at SBI, heard by the group, the delta variant has as its main characteristic its high transmissibility. Compared to the original strain of the virus, the variant is 97% more transmissible, according to a study by King’s College London. It was precisely this study, according to the infectious disease specialist, that led to a wave of disinformation in recent weeks, especially on social networks.

Studies

“According to this research, published a month ago, the symptoms of those with the delta variant are milder, with less occurrence of coughing and pain in the body. In younger patients, the symptoms resemble a cold, with less loss of smell and taste,” he explained. The SBI consultant also emphasizes that the increase in the transmissibility of the virus is expected, given its natural evolution, which makes it essential to vaccinate the population as quickly as possible, in order to curb viral transmission, and maintain measures known prevention measures – use a mask, frequently sanitize your hands with soap and water or alcohol gel and avoid agglomerations.

“There are no studies that demonstrate that the delta variant is more pathogenic or deadly, or that it directly affects the lungs. That is not true. It is known that it is easier to transmit. Although its occurrence has already been registered in Brazil, it is not the predominant variant in the country either – this is the gamma variant”, added Naime.