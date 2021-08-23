Unimed has fewer admissions since the start of the pandemic

The lowest number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the Unimed Fortaleza System was recorded this Friday, 20. According to the balance released by the president of the cooperative, Elias Leite, 31 were hospitalized for the disease, of which 11 were in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and six under mechanical ventilation.

“Even at the time of the lowest number of numbers last year, we didn’t have numbers as low as we have today, which is excellent news”, declared Elias in a video posted on social networks. Since Monday, 16, the total number of hospitalized patients with the pathology decreased by 11.43% (from 35 to 31 records).

Only at the Unimed Regional Hospital (HRU), located in the São João do Tauape district, 54 people with suspected Covid-19 were treated until midnight on Thursday, 19. From noon on Thursday to noon on sixth, five people were discharged, while there were no hospitalizations and no deaths due to the coronavirus.

In relation to total increases, there were 8,225 throughout the Unimed Fortaleza System until Friday, of which 4,734 occurred only in the HRU.

About the subject

Delta variant and third wave

In the data release video, Elias confessed concern with the Delta variant, responsible for 62 cases of Covid-19 in the state until this Friday. Originally from India, the first cases of the variant in Ceará territory were registered on 29 July. Outside Brazil, Delta has negatively impacted efforts to ease pandemic restrictions.

The president of Unimed said to follow these effects of the Delta variant and also the possibility of a third wave, “which would be terrible”. “This year has been very difficult. Everything got more difficult. The number of patients, the intensity of the disease, the costs of managing the disease. So a third wave would be terrible,” he declared.

Despite this, the doctor admitted his hope: “You can’t disbelieve, you can’t think we won’t win. We are going Yes”. He recalled the importance of maintaining care and protection. “You can’t let your guard down. We still have people getting sick, even people who hadn’t got sick until now,” he concluded.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags