US authorizes permanent use for over 16s

The health agency of the United States (FDA, its acronym in English) officialized today the authorization for the definitive use of the vaccine against covid-19 developed by the Pfizer/BioNTech consortium.

Until then, the immunizing agent from the German laboratory and the American multinational had been used in the US with an emergency permit.

The authorization given by the FDA is valid for the application of the vaccine in people aged 16 or over and comes at a time when the immunization campaign against covid-19 is showing signs of stagnation in the country.

The vaccine is the first against the disease with full endorsement by the American agency. The decision reinforces the endorsement of the efficacy and safety of the immunizing agent and paves the way for a broader commercialization of the merchandise. The product will be sold under the name Comirnaty.

“The FDA approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the pandemic,” said agency commissioner Janet Woodcock in a press statement.

“While millions of people have taken anti-Covid vaccines, we recognize that for some, FDA approval can give them more confidence to immunize,” he added.

The FDA reiterated that the immunizing agent still has emergency authorization for adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, as well as the Moderna and Janssen vaccines.

According to the portal Our World in Data, around 60% of the population in the United States took at least one dose of vaccines against the new coronavirus, a number equivalent to that in Brazil, which began its campaign almost two months later.

(*With information from Ansa and Estadão Conteúdo)