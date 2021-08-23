US Drugs Agency Definitely Enrolls Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine | Vaccine

The drug regulatory agency of the United States (FDA, its acronym in English) granted this Monday (23) the definitive registration of the vaccine against Covid-19 by Pfizer/BioNTech, for use in people aged 16 and over.

It is the first full approval of a Covid-19 immunizer in the US. In Brazil, the Pfizer vaccine already has the definitive registration of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) since February.

Health officials hope the decision will convince unvaccinated Americans that the immunization is safe and effective, as the population’s hesitation to take the available doses has hampered the US response to the pandemic. (see below).

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech

“Although millions of people have now safely received Covid-19 vaccines, we recognize that, for some, FDA approval of a vaccine may now inspire additional confidence to be vaccinated,” said Janet Woodcock, who heads the regulatory agency .

Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for emergency use in December in the US, and more than 204 million Americans have received the immunizer to date.

The FDA highlighted that the vaccine continues with its emergency use valid for adolescents between 12 and 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose for transplant and immunosuppressed patients.

Third most populous country in the world, with 331 million inhabitants, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19 (37.7 million and 628,000, respectively) and is third in applied vaccines (362 million ).

More than 60% of the population has received at least one dose and 51% is fully immunized, but the speed of vaccination had a strong slowdown in recent months due to resistance on the part of Americans to get vaccinated.

The number of doses given per day has fallen from an average of over 3.3 million in April to less than 900,000 today, and the US now administers fewer vaccines per day than China (12 million), India (4.8 million), Brazil (1.7 million) Japan (1.2 million) and up to Indonesia (1.05 million).

Thus, the US was surpassed by dozens of countries in the percentage of the population immunized, as Uruguay (71%), Chile (69%), Portugal (67%), Canada (65%), Mongolia (62%), Bhutan (61%), Hungary (56%), France (54%) and even the China (53%), which has 1.4 billion inhabitants.

While falling behind on vaccinations, the US has seen the number of cases and deaths soar again due to outbreaks of infections caused by the delta variant in regions with low immunization rates.

The number of confirmed cases per day, which had plummeted from an average of more than 250,000 in January to less than 12,000 in June, has soared again and is now almost 150,000.

The number of deaths, which had plummeted from an average of nearly 3,500 a day in January to less than 250 in July, more than quadrupled in a month and a half and is already above 1,000 again.

All data are from “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.