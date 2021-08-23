US forces airlines to help evacuate Kabul

× Photo: Disclosure

The US Department of Defense forced six airlines to provide passenger planes to help with the evacuation in Kabul, in Afghanistan.

At companies will have to lend 18 aircraft, four from the United Airlines, three of American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air and two from Hawaiian Airlines.

The planes will be used to transport Americans and Afghans who left Kabul and are now at US military bases in the Bahrain, Qatar and UAE. They will be taken to other bases in the Europe and, finally, to the U.S.

This is the third time the Pentagon obliges civil aviation companies to supply planes to the government. The other two took place during the wars of the Gulf and Iraq.

