Vaccination only continues for the 2nd dose – Capital

Seleta, drive-thru Albano Franco and 31 health units will be applying; check the times

After recap for people over 18, this Sunday (22), Campo Grande stops the application of the first doses of vaccines against covid-19, this Monday (23), and follows the immunization process for those who have already taken the starting dose of Pfizer and Coronavac vaccines.

With this, they receive the second dose of the immunizing agent, on this first working day of the week, who took Pfizer, until June 25th, and Coronavac until August 1st.

In addition to Seleta and drive-thru Albano Franco, thirty-one health units will be applying the second doses of the vaccine. Check the opening hours of the vaccination posts: