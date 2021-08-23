Vaccine against Covid-19 will be applied in the city halls of Salvador for those who are going to update their SUS card | Bahia

Residents of Salvador who need to re-register the SUS card in the city halls-neighborhood will be able to receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in their own units, right after regularization of registration, starting on Tuesday (24). The information was released by the city, this Monday (23).

The services in the city halls will be carried out exclusively through prior appointment via the internet. The city did not detail whether all units will apply the immunizing agent.

According to the city, the measure aims to facilitate access to immunization agents and speed up the vaccination process in the capital of Bahia. Updating the registration status is mandatory to have access to the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Salvador.

City residents who have the SUS card linked to another municipality or who need to issue the 1st copy of the document, must perform the service in person at the city halls, after scheduling on the website.

For the update, interested parties must present updated proof of residence in the name of the SUS card holder or parents, in addition to an identification document with photo.

For people who have a SUS card linked to Salvador, re-registration can be done through the website or in person at the 155 basic health units of the municipal network.

