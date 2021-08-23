Val Kilmer speaks for the first time in 4 years with the help of artificial intelligence · Rolling Stone

After being treated for cancer, Val Kilmer had to undergo a tracheostomy, responsible for making him lose the ability to speak clearly

Val Kilmer spoke for the first time in four years with the help of artificial intelligence, according to information from Digital Look. In 2017, the star fought cancer and treated the disease with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and tracheostomy, responsible for playing the actor in batman forever (1995) lose the ability to speak clearly.

However, a device with an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm was programmed to mimic the voice of Kilmer. In the project, the actor worked with Sonantic, an AI developer company, with the aim of synchronizing the program to old recordings of the artist’s voice – in order to synthesize the new speech.

Like Digital Look pointed, even though the actor’s voice is a little rough, the robotic voice is quite close to that of Val Kilmer. At 61, the artist produced the documentary Val, responsible for showing his 40 years of acting career. The production is available at Amazon Prime Video.

“I was stricken with throat cancer. After receiving treatment, my voice, as I knew it, was taken from me,” said the star in a promotional video about the autobiographical film, which opened in July 2020 in some US theaters. . Watch the trailer below:

Born December 31, 1959 in Los Angeles, California, Val Edward Kilmer began her career in acting in theaters. He began to gain notoriety in Hollywood in the 1980s, when he starred in comedy films Top Secret! – Super confidential (1984) and Academy of Geniuses (1985).

However, he gained critical prominence in the 1990s, when he performed in several box office hits, such as The Doors – The Movie (1991), Tombstone – Justice is Coming (1993), batman forever, Fire against fire (1995), The shadow and the darkness (1996), the saint (1997) and The prince of Egypt (1998).

In 2020, he released his first memoir, entitled I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir, in which he talks about fighting cancer and relationships with famous actresses.

Driving through LA I saw myself floating above the city. This is such a wonderful celebration. I’m so proud of this film and hope you’ll allow me to share some of the most intimate, outstanding, and raw moments of my life. It’s in theaters today. pic.twitter.com/vPYbcKvP7f — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 23, 2021

