Video: Man throws ax at woman in traffic fight | World and Science

In a traffic fight, a man throws an ax at a woman’s car

Published 08/21/2021 4:55 PM

In Seattle, United States, a 47-year-old man was furious after a small traffic accident. After a string of horns and a bump, he stops his Jeep in front of a driver and hurls an ax against the car window.

After the incident, the man gets into the car and drives away, while the woman tries to escape. The information is from the local network, Q13 Fox.

The Seattle Security Office released the footage and said the same man was accused of yelling racial slurs and threats against a man two days later.

In addition, he was accused of robbing a store, until he was arrested earlier this month for hate crime and theft.

See the video: